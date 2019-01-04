Elderly Man Shot & Killed In Mesquite

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
An elderly man was recently shot and killed in Mesquite, TX during a robbery. The suspect, a young Black male, is still on the run. The victim’s name was Raul Garcia-Torres.
2019 literally just started, and in the famous words of 2Pac, “still I see no changes.”
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Latest: