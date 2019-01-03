Read Your Lease: Dallas Family Facing Homelessness Over Dent In Car [VIDEO]

Local DFW News
Read Your Lease: Dallas Family Facing Homelessness Over Dent In Car

Biltmore Apartments have a very strict policy: no ugly cars or risk getting it towed. For the Sukhavachana family, a dent in their car will cause it to be towed on January 4, 2019. Since their vehicle is how they get to work, once it’s towed–this will effect their income and put them in a position of facing homelessness.

For this family that is barely getting by, without their vehicle, they will more than likely receive an eviction (because they won’t have money for rent and to fix the car).  The sad part about this story is that this car policy is in the lease that the family signed and is enforced at its other 30+ properties.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave

