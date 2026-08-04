Listen Live
Close
Local

3 Texas Men Wanted for Burglary Arrested in Greenfield

The three men from Houston, Texas, were arrested after a police pursuit in Hancock County.

Published on August 4, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police have arrested three Houston, Texas, men following a pursuit that occurred in Greenfield early Monday morning.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers were informed by law enforcement in Pennsylvania that three men — identified as 27-year-old Myron Causey, 28-year-old Za Cobi Demas and 30-year-old Dewitt E. Ross — were discovered driving a black Hyundai Tucson with Texas license plates.

The trio was wanted for their alleged roles in an active burglary investigation that originated in several jurisdictions throughout Pennsylvania. Police utilized Flock automated license plate readers to track the suspect vehicle.

Greenfield police soon traced the vehicle in question to a nearby hotel and began conducting surveillance. Each of the suspects was reportedly observed entering and exiting the vehicle multiple times over the course of several hours.

They were also observed with “burglary tools,” with the evidence collected in Pennsylvania matching the items the suspects purchased in Greenfield.

Just before midnight on Sunday, police observed the three men leave the hotel and enter the vehicle, with one of the suspects appearing to change his clothes.

Shortly after they drove away, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of State Street and New Road.

Image of the Hyundai Tucson the robbery suspects were driving when they led Greenfield police on a pursuit on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

The driver of the wanted vehicle ignored these instructions to pull over and began to drive off the roadway, initiating a pursuit that led police to successfully deploy a tire deflation device. The pursuit then continued to Interstate 70, where an Indiana State Police trooper successfully used a Pursuit Immobilization Technique to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop.

After the pursuit concluded, all three men were placed under arrest without further incident. The investigation into the incident remains active, with police stating that charges could possibly be filed in Hancock County at a later time.

The three suspects remain in Hancock County Jail, where they are on a 72-hour hold.

3 Texas Men Wanted for Burglary Arrested in Greenfield was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Radio 1's Big Weekend - Day 3

A$AP Rocky Cancels Logo Collaboration After Designer Leaks His DM

Hip-Hop Wired
Tyla

Tyla Addresses Yung Miami’s Claims That She Copied Her Song Concept

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake Appears To Be Back In the Studio, Fans Predict ‘Scary Hours 4’

Hip-Hop Wired
New York Knicks Championship Parade & Ceremony

Ja Rule Reflects On Serving Time For Failing To Report $3 Million To The IRS

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
90s movies
39 Items
Movies  |  T.E. Thomas

Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture

Comments
10 Items
Pop Culture  |  Team CASSIUS

A$AP Rocky Says He’d Fight Drake “Bare Knuckles” & Now Social Media Wants To See It

Comments
Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

Throw Away The Key! Ex Deputy Sean Grayson Denied Medical Release As Sonya Massey’s Family Vows To Keep Demanding Justice

Comments
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comments
97.9 The Beat radio station logo and text "Enter for your chance to win tickets to" with a poster for an event featuring a performer.
Contests  |  97.9 THE BEAT

Win Tickets To See Ken Carson!

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close