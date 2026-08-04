Everything You Need To Know About Today’s Primaries 

Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch / Getty

As we enter August, the primary period is winding down, and we’re gaining a clearer look at what this fall’s midterms will look like. On Tuesday, five states are conducting their primary elections. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Progressive vs. Establishment Battle Continues In Michigan

One of the more prominent narratives to emerge during this midterm cycle is the battle between progressive candidates and the Democratic establishment. Michigan has been one of the focal points of this battle, with incumbent Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) facing off against public health researcher Abdul El-Sayed to replace retiring Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.).

According to NPR, El-Sayed is currently leading in the polls despite Stevens significantly outspending him. Stevens is a more center-left candidate who has focused her campaign on restoring Michigan’s manufacturing industry. El-Sayed, a progressive, has been outspoken in his support of Medicare for All and limiting corporate spending in elections.

It’s wild that in 2026 a person saying “I think people should be able to afford quality healthcare and housing” is a far-left position.

The Democratic Party’s campaign arm has backed Stevens, arguing that her more moderate positions make her more electable in a general election. What I find odd about the electability argument is that if the Democratic base were against progressive ideas, they would vote against them. Sure, independents are a growing block, but given how polarized U.S. politics have become, the idea of a crossover candidate feels like a pipe dream.

With the growing popularity of progressive candidates, it kind of feels like Democrats are having their own MAGA moment. Though instead of blaming everything on immigrants, the base just wants affordable rent and health care.

How scary.

Cori Bush Eyes A Comeback in Missouri

Speaking of progressives, the New York Times reports that former Rep. Cori Bush is running to represent Missouri’s First Congressional District once more. Bush represented the district for two terms before incumbent Rep. Wesley Bell ousted her in 2024. Bush, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), has sworn to push back against the Trump administration as well as hold the Democratic establishment to account.

Bell is a more moderate candidate and has the support of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Bush is hoping that the growing negative sentiment around Israel will help propel her to a comeback.

Virginia Finally Holds Primary After Failed Redistricting Effort

Earlier this year, the Virginia state legislature attempted to pass a redistricting effort that would give Democrats a 10-1 advantage in the state. While voters approved the redistricting effort, the Virginia Supreme Court struck it down over a procedural technicality. Virginia’s redistricting effort failing despite being approved by voters has thrown a wrench in the plans of several Democrats who announced their candidacies on the assumption they would be running in favorable districts.

According to the New York Times, this is exactly what happened to former Rep. Tom Perriello. He entered the primary for a largely rural central Virginia district under the belief he’d be running in the redrawn map. While Perriello is currently the front-runner in the Democratic primary, Trump carried the district by 12 points in 2024. It remains to be seen if the growing dissatisfaction with Trump’s job performance will translate to Democratic wins in districts he previously won.

Despite the redistricting effort failing, Virginia Democrats still believe they’ll be able to flip two seats.

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Everything You Need To Know About Today’s Primaries was originally published on newsone.com