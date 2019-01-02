Local DFW News
1 Dead At Shooting At XTC Strip Club In Dallas [VIDEO]

Girls strip club entrance.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

1 man was recently killed on the parking lot at XTC Strip Club in Dallas by security guards. This event was an escalation of an argurment that happened inside of the club.

Both security guards have since been booked on murder charges. Another man, who was a victim of assault by the club’s security in the past, spoke out and hopes that now people see that things need to change at the venue.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
