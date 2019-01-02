1 Dead At Shooting At XTC Strip Club In Dallas [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

1 man was recently killed on the parking lot at XTC Strip Club in Dallas by security guards. This event was an escalation of an argurment that happened inside of the club.

Both security guards have since been booked on murder charges. Another man, who was a victim of assault by the club’s security in the past, spoke out and hopes that now people see that things need to change at the venue.

Security guards Eric Hansen Daterrious Haggard facing murder charges after shooting overnight outside Dallas strip club XTC Cabaret. Details here: https://t.co/fucbtofu7a @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/0hNGI6K7wW — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) January 2, 2019

Source: CBS11 News

