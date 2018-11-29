Frisco Lady Attacked By Wild Coyote [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
A woman in Frisco, TX was recently attacked by a wild coyote while she was jogging on Wednesday. The lady sustained injuries to her neck and other areas and had to be taken to the hospital for surgery. Police were able to scare off the coyote.
This is the 2nd incident in a month, the first being a baby.
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
