Frisco Lady Attacked By Wild Coyote [VIDEO]

Coyote And Badger Spotted Working As Hunting Team

Source: Kimberly Fraser/USFWS/Cover Images / WENN

A woman in Frisco, TX was recently attacked by a wild coyote while she was jogging on Wednesday. The lady sustained injuries to her neck and other areas and had to be taken to the hospital for surgery. Police were able to scare off the coyote.

This is the 2nd incident in a month, the first being a baby.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

coyote , Frisco

