New Music: Trapboy Freddy – “Go” [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Here’s some new music by the Cool Money Entertainment, Dallas representer Trapboy Freddy titled “Go.” Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
Stream all of Trapboy Freddy’s music on Spotify.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
RELATED: New Music: Trapboy Freddy – “Bankroll” [VIDEO]
RELATED: New Music: Trapboy Freddy & Go Yayo – “Look At Me” [Explicit Video]
RELATED: 97.9 The Beat Magazine: Trapboy Freddy – June 2018
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
More Music By Trapboy Freddy
“Trap Scars”
“Ya Heard Me” Feat. Sauce Walka
“Ticket” Feat. Sherwood Marty
The Latest: