New Music: Trapboy Freddy – “Go” [VIDEO]

Here’s some new music by the Cool Money Entertainment, Dallas representer Trapboy Freddy titled “Go.” Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

Stream all of Trapboy Freddy’s music on Spotify.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

