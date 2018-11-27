Fire Burns Up Lake Highlands Condo [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
A fire is causing massive amounts of damage at the Cambridge Park Condominiums, in Lake Highlands. The fire broke out around 9am this morning, yet firefighters are still trying to put the fire out two hours later. One possible injury have been reported so far, yet no word at the moment on how this fire got started.
This story is still developing.
Source: NBCDFW
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Latest: