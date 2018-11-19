CLOSE
Kruz Newz: 80 People Have Died in California Wildfires and 1000 still Unaccounted For

There are about 1000 people still unaccounted for and some of those people could be safe somewhere. The Camp Fire won’t be fully contained until around November 30, according to the state’s forestry and fire protection agency.

"Fire" , california , camp fire , death toll , missing

