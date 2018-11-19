Kruz Newz: 80 People Have Died in California Wildfires and 1000 still Unaccounted For

There are about 1000 people still unaccounted for and some of those people could be safe somewhere. The Camp Fire won’t be fully contained until around November 30, according to the state’s forestry and fire protection agency.

80 Killed in California Wildfires as Nearly 1K Remain Missing: 'It's a Disheartening Situation' https://t.co/XXpvCYLM5C — People (@people) November 19, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: