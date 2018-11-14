Local DFW News
6 Year Old Texas Girl Shot By Security Guard [VIDEO]

Pistol in briefcase, overhead view, close-up

Source: Muntz / Getty

A 6-year-old girl was recently accidentally shot by a security guard in Houston, TX. The guard, who was doing security for a T-Mobile, was actually shooting at a suspect thought to be stealing but missed. The little girl is doing OK but has a long road to recovery. The guard was later arrested on assault charges.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Houston , security guard , shooting , T-Mobile , Texas

