6 Year Old Texas Girl Shot By Security Guard [VIDEO]

A 6-year-old girl was recently accidentally shot by a security guard in Houston, TX. The guard, who was doing security for a T-Mobile, was actually shooting at a suspect thought to be stealing but missed. The little girl is doing OK but has a long road to recovery. The guard was later arrested on assault charges.
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
