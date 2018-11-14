6 Year Old Texas Girl Shot By Security Guard [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A 6-year-old girl was recently accidentally shot by a security guard in Houston, TX. The guard, who was doing security for a T-Mobile, was actually shooting at a suspect thought to be stealing but missed. The little girl is doing OK but has a long road to recovery. The guard was later arrested on assault charges.

Houston girl shot in leg by security guard trying to stop suspected thief: https://t.co/SjyevFPYfx pic.twitter.com/kqXKV77f7n — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) November 14, 2018

