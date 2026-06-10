Metcalf Family Responds to Karmelo Anthony’s 35-Year Sentence

Karmelo Anthony convicted of murdering Austin Metcalf during high school track meet; sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Metcalf family members describe lasting impact of loss and call for accountability; father forgives but says violence unacceptable.

Prosecutor says verdict sends clear message that violence won't be tolerated in Collin County community.

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

19-year-old Karmelo Anthony has been on trial for the last week. The teen was convicted of fatally stabbing a fellow student, Austin Metcalf, during a high school track meet in Frisco. On June 9th, Karmelo was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

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Following Anthony’s sentencing, the Metcalf family delivered an emotional impact statement speaking directly to Anthony and addressing the public for the first time since the verdict.

Several members of the Metcalf family described the lasting impact of his death and the loss that they continue to endure. Austin Metcalf’s aunt was the first family member to speak out to address Anthony. She said she’ll never forget receiving that call from her sister, Austin’s mom. She says it continues to haunt her. She goes on to say, “The impact of his death is permanent,” she said. “We will never know what he could have been.My heart breaks for his twin brother,” she said before asking Anthony, “Why could you not have just left?” She added, “Reporters will move to other stories. For our family, this is not a story. It is a reality forever.”

Megan Metcalf, Austin’s mother, says that she will face a lifetime without her son. She reflected on raising her twin sons and the final moments she shared with Austin before he left for the track meet. She says when she packed his snacks and hugged him, she never imagined that would be the last time. She told Anthony, “Now I only have videos and memories of his laugh.” She goes on to say, “You may have been given a sentence of 35 years. You should feel lucky. I’ve been sentenced to a lifetime without my son.”

Jeff Metcalf, Austin’s father, addressed Anthony as well. He described his son as a friend, a leader, and a warrior. He says, “Since the day he first grabbed my finger, he had my heart with it.” Jeff recalled watching both of his sons compete together and spoke about the scholarship established in Austin’s memory. Austin’s dad also addressed what he described as harassment directed at his family following this case. He says that he has been a target of six swatting calls and that Austin’s mother has been targeted twice. He goes on to say, “With a gag order, I can’t defend myself when people want to tear down my son’s memory. That time is over, I said from Day 1, this was never about race. It’s about right and wrong. We are all humans. We all bleed the same color. You will face those consequences starting today.” He says to Anthony directly that he has forgiven him, but believes accountability was necessary. His final remarks to Anthony were “You failed your parents, yourself, and society. You don’t belong in this community. You can’t look me in the eyes, but you can stab my f–ing son?”

Hunter Metcalf, Austin’s twin brother, spoke directly to Anthony as well. He began by asking Anthony to look him in the eye as he addressed him in court; Hunter said he would really respect that. He says he has struggled to understand why his brother and best friend were taken from him. He tells Anthony that he now wants everything taken from him. He says, “You still have air while my brother is six feet under, I wake up every morning, and his door is still shut.”

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Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said this verdict brought accountability for Austin Metcalf’s death.

Willis says, “Today, justice was served. A year ago, when this senseless murder unfolded, I said that it had struck a deep nerve in Collin County and far beyond. I asked our community to ignore all the noise and instead be levelheaded and patient as the process worked. And today, the process delivered accountability.” Willis thanked the jurors for their services and said that violence will not be tolerated.

“This verdict sends a clear message. Violence like this won’t be tolerated in our Collin County community,” he said. “We remain committed to protecting our schools and standing with victims and their families.”

RELATED: Karmelo Anthony Trial: Teen Sentenced To 35 Years For The Murder Of Austin Metcalf

After hearing various testimonies and reviewing evidence presented during the trial, jurors rejected the self-defense claim and in return gave the guilty verdict, which that same jury later sentenced Karmelo Anthony to 35 years in prison.