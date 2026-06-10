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Soulja Boy Sends Kai Cenat A Streamer University Application

Soulja Boy Sends Kai Cenat The Most Aggressive Streamer University Application Yet

One thing about Soulja Boy, he’s going to find a way to force his name into any conversation.

Published on June 10, 2026
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Source: Amir Gray / iOne

One thing about Soulja Boy, he’s going to find a way to force his name into any conversation.

Big Draco may end up becoming the first rapper to enroll in Kai Cenat’s Streamer University, but only if he gets the invite. Before anyone starts filling out acceptance letters, Soulja took to social media with a message for Kai that sounded less like an application and more like an ultimatum.

“If you don’t let me in Streamer University @KaiCenat we beefin. I let u slide the first time.”

Soulja’s issue appears to stem from Kai’s relationship with DDG, whom he considers an op. Rather than simply asking for an invite, Draco made it clear he views the situation as a loyalty test. According to him, if Kai invites DDG but leaves him out, he’ll take it as a sign that sides have been chosen.

“If I don’t make it to Streamer University this year, I’m on your a** for the whole year Kai Cenat. I’m gonna feel like your clicking up with my ops (DDG) & I’m gonna feel like you don’t like me n*gga. If you don’t like me I don’t like your b*tch a** either. This is your last warning Kai, you click up with DDG again, it’s f*ck both y’all b*tch a** n*ggas.”

Soulja said what he said, now we wait on Kai Cenat’s decision.

Soulja Boy Sends Kai Cenat The Most Aggressive Streamer University Application Yet was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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