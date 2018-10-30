CLOSE
Kruz Newz: San Jose is Paying the Homeless to Pick up Trash on the Streets

4 reads
San Jose, California is introducing a program to deal with the homeless and their problem with trash and litter crowding their streets.  They are hiring homeless people to pick up the trash as part of the Beautify San Jose program.  The job pays $15 dollars per hour and they will work 4-5 hours a day.

