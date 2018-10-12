Local DFW News
Watch Now: 'Head Over Heels' Cast Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

Some of the cast from the hit comedy stage play Head Over Heels recently stopped by 97.9 The Beat to talk with lilD about what people can expect when they come see the show in Dallas. To say the least, this will be an experience you don’t want to miss. Head Over Heels is a production by Lolita Snipes which stars Angie Stone, Tony Tone, Big Que, Trina Braxton, Tamika Scott (of Xscape), and Q Parker (of 112).

There will be 3 chances for you to see it:

  • Friday 10/12 @ 8pm
  • Saturday 10/13 @ 3pm and 8pm

The event will take place at the Naomi Bruton Theatre, located at 1309 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75201.

