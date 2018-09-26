Kruz Newz: Firefighters Break Policy to Save Baby

Firefighters were responding to a home near Fair Park and knew there might be a shooter in the area. They are supposed to wait for police per a new policy. But there was Delashon Jefferson who was eight months pregnant inside the home. The firefighters did not wait.

Sadly, Delashon did not survive, but the little girl was delivered by emergency C-section at the hospital. The firefighters had to hold the shooter down for 15 minutes while waiting for police.

Some real heroes right here.

Dallas firefighters break rules and save baby's life after deadly shooting https://t.co/1lye6DqNx6 pic.twitter.com/ZrMrDRV3r6 — WFAA (@wfaa) September 26, 2018

