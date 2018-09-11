Kruz Newz: Kenner, Louisiana Mayor is Banning Nike Products from his City

0 reads Leave a comment
Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn is not allowing city Recreation Department or booster clubs to buy Nike gear. He is claiming that he does not want taxpayers’ money being used to support Nike’s “political campaign” that featured Colin Kaepernick. Seems like he is pushing his own political agenda by enforcing this but hey what do I know!
