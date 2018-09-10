CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Miss New York, Nia Imani Franklin, Is Miss America 2019

Nia Franklin aka Miss New York was crowned Miss America 2019. This is also the first pageant to not include the swimsuit competition.  New York has had seven winners, having the most of any state.

 

