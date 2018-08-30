Why Bow Wow Quit Smoking Weed [EXCLUSIVE]

Entertainment News
| 08.30.18
Gary with Da Tea is spilling all the gossip about Bow Wow! The rapper has decided to stop smoking weed and wants to live a sober lifestyle. He also mentioned that he doesn’t need rehab for this and will work it out.

Bow Wow believes you need mental toughness and is ready for live his best life with being sober. Gary also spoke about Serena Williams and her daughter turning 1. They won’t be having a birthday party because Serena is a Jehovah’s Witness.

