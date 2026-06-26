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Missing Texas Giraffe Spotted By Helicopter

Missing for two weeks after escaping a Texas Hill Country ranch, Gracie the giraffe has been spotted. Read more

Published on June 26, 2026
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Reticulated Giraffe on the Plains of Amboseli in Africa
Source: PamelaPeters / Getty

Two weeks ago, a giraffe escaped a ranch in Texas Hill Country and has now been located, according to the manager of the ranch. The giraffe is named Gracie. She disappeared from Cedar Hollow Ranch on June 12. On Friday, ranch manager Vick Jones told local news that Gracie was spotted by a helicopter around 7:30 a.m., 4 miles away from the ranch.

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Jones says she’s in a heavily wooded and bush-filled area with a lot of trees to eat and water to drink. Jones also said that there are no roads leading to where she is, so a team is being assembled by a veterinarian to figure out the best way to safely get her back to the ranch. The option they are working through is having to tranquilize her and load her onto a trailer, which will take the better part of a day.

According to ranch manager Jones, the exotic animal ranch has had giraffes for about 30 years. He says Gracie ventured off into an area that most giraffes don’t go in and was able to get out of the gate from there.

He said, “We released her into the canyon. She actually started going up and feeding in an area we’d never had giraffes feed in before. It’s up on a rock slab, just a limestone slab, and she goes up the hill and went up over the mountain.”

It’s predicted that Gracie and Jones will be reunited at the ranch within a day or so.

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