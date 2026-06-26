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#RHOA Reunion Seating Chart Revealed

#RHOA Reunion Seating Chart Sparks Placement Pandemonium As Porsha & K. Michelle Take The Top Spots

The highly anticipated #RHOA Reunion seating chart is here, with Porsha and K.Michelle taking center stage. But does Bravo's arrangement truly capture the dynamics of the cast?

Published on June 26, 2026
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Two women in colorful outfits, one with long dark hair and the other with blonde hair and glasses, sitting in a studio setting with colorful decor.
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The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17 reunion has officially wrapped, and Bravo has unveiled the official reunion seating chart with Porsha Williams and “plotted against” country crooner K. Michelle taking the top spots. But not everyone is sold on the lineup, with fans taking to social media to ask, “Who said dat?” about one particular placement.

If Andy Cohen’s first reaction is any indication, fans are in for a memorable showdown. Following Thursday’s taping, the longtime Watch What Happens Live host and Bravo executive shared his excitement in a video posted to social media on June 25, declaring, “Atlanta is back!”

“I’ve not had that much fun at a reunion in a long time,” he added with a big smile.

RHOA Reunion Seating Chart Season 17: Where Is Everyone Sitting?

According to a photo shared on Bravo’s Instagram page, Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley, Drew Sidora, and Phaedra Parks will be seated to Cohen’s left. On his right will be K. Michelle, Kelli Potter, Shamea Morton, and Pinky Cole.

As is tradition, the seating arrangement appears to hint at some of the reunion’s biggest storylines. Season rivals Porsha Williams and K. Michelle each landed the coveted first-chair spots on opposite sides of Cohen, while Drew Sidora and Shamea Morton will also be seated directly across from one another after their ongoing clashes throughout the season, including that explosive dinner fight earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Bailey, who returned to the franchise this season as a friend of the Housewives, is also set to make an appearance during the reunion. She will join the cast onstage, seated between Porsha Williams and Angela Oakley.

Social media users react to #RHOA Reunion Seating Chart.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA, RHOA SEASON 17
Source: Bravo / Bravo

It didn’t take long for Bravo fans to weigh in on the seating chart, with many sharing strong opinions in the comments section. Several viewers believed Shamea Morton deserved the first chair on the right instead of K. Michelle after what they felt was one of the season’s most eventful storylines.

“K didn’t earn first Chair fr! I must say it belongs to @shameamorton! She took a lot of lashes this season,” one fan wrote.

Another added:

“K Michelle don’t deserve first chair.”

Others were more interested in seeing Porsha Williams and K. Michelle face off after their rocky relationship throughout the season. If you’re new to the drama. K. Michelle accused Porsha of being one of the main Housewives behind a plot to ruin her career. 

“I hope @porsha4real will clear K the way she deserves ! Enough of this foolishness. I would have put K in 3rd chair next to Shamea and Kelli. The rest is very coherent,” one user penned.

Bailey’s return also received plenty of praise, with many fans arguing that the longtime Housewife made a bigger impact than some of the full-time cast members. Even former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan chimed in, writing:

“@cynthiabailey was more of a housewife as a friend then some of those peaches! I’m just saying 👀.”

Pinky Cole said she was “exhausted” after the RHOA reunion taping on Thursday.

While Bravo has yet to reveal what unfolded during the reunion taping, Pinky Cole may have hinted that it was an emotional day behind the scenes.

After filming wrapped on Thursday, the Slutty Vegan founder took to social media with a brief but telling message: “My brain is exhausted,” she wrote on Threads. 

Whether that exhaustion came from emotional conversations, explosive confrontations or both remains to be seen, but fans are already anticipating one of the franchise’s most talked-about reunions in years.

With Andy Cohen teasing that “Atlanta is back,” first-chair rivals facing off across the stage and several unresolved feuds still hanging in the balance, the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17 reunion is already shaping up to be must-watch television.

Do you think the RHOA reunion seating chart is spot on? Tell us in the comments section.

RELATED CONTENT: Todd’s Scheming Sisters? K. Michelle Thinks These THREE Housewives Plotted Against Her, Porsha Williams Calls ‘Coward’ Cap On Confusing Kerfuffle

#RHOA Reunion Seating Chart Sparks Placement Pandemonium As Porsha & K. Michelle Take The Top Spots was originally published on bossip.com

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