Former Mesquite ISD teacher’s aide, Jessica Benton, just got 60 years in prison for sexually abusing an 11 year old student, who went to a different school. The case was a success in part due to another student’s testimony and then Jessica confessing to the crimes she committed. She has no possibility of parole. Click here to read more.

Former North Texas Teacher's Aide Gets 60 Years In Prison For 'Continuous Sexual Abuse' Of Boy: https://t.co/zIG5EhqRW9 pic.twitter.com/2eRcrABgcU — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) August 24, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

