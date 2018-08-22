CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Dallas Mavs Give Fitness Trackers to all DISD Elementary Students

5 reads
The Mavs donated about 100,000 fitness trackers to all DISD elementary students along with basketballs and jump ropes.  They are hoping to encourage kids to be active at school and at home!

 

