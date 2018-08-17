Local DFW News
lilD Talks Big Sports With Clyde Drexler [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Check out the exclusive interview above in which lilD talks big sports with the BIG3 commissioner and former NBA baller Clyde “The Glide” Drexler. He’s in town for the BIG3 basketball playoffs, going on tonight (August 17, 2018) at the American Airlines Center. Click here to get your BIG3 tickets. Big fun for the whole family.

RELATED: Ice Cube Is Back In The DFW And Ready To Kick Off BIG3 Playoffs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

