lilD Talks Big Sports With Clyde Drexler [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Check out the exclusive interview above in which lilD talks big sports with the BIG3 commissioner and former NBA baller Clyde “The Glide” Drexler. He’s in town for the BIG3 basketball playoffs, going on tonight (August 17, 2018) at the American Airlines Center. Click here to get your BIG3 tickets. Big fun for the whole family.

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

