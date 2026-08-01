Latto’s Labor Confession: Rapper Says Her Water Birth Dreams Went Right Out The Window

Motherhood is looking real good on Latto.

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

The rapper recently stopped by Capital XTRA where she opened up about life as a first time mom, and it’s safe to say she’s soaking up every second of it. After welcoming a beautiful baby girl with rapper Savage 21 earlier this summer, Latto admitted that motherhood has completely changed her world in the best way possible.

Despite the sleepless nights that come with having a newborn, she says waking up and realizing she’s somebody’s mama never gets old.

“Right now when she’s crying or want to eat, I wake up and I’ll be like oh my gosh, I’m a mom and I get the biggest smile on my face! And I’ll be running off two hours of sleep and she’ll wake me up crying and I’m like oh my gosh I’m a mom. Waking up and re realizing I’m somebody’s mama is my favorite thing right now.”

Any mom knows exactly what she’s talking about. There is something special about looking over at your baby first thing in the morning that somehow makes every middle of the night feeding and every hour of lost sleep worth it. That joy hits differently, especially as a first time mom when everything still feels new.

Of course, not every part of the experience has been picture perfect.

While reflecting on giving birth, Latto admitted she walked into labor with a very specific birth plan. She was determined to have an unmedicated water birth and fully believed she could handle the pain. That confidence quickly disappeared once contractions kicked into high gear.

“I went in with the intentions of an unmedicated water birth…girl please! Yeah no. I got to 8 centimeters and was screaming like “get me the f**k out this pool and bring the epidural.”

The Grammy nominated rapper laughed while recalling the moment, explaining that she genuinely believed she had a high pain tolerance before experiencing labor.

Turns out labor pain is in a league of its own.

As for whether baby number two is on the horizon, fans should not expect another pregnancy announcement anytime soon.

Latto says she absolutely could see herself expanding her family one day, but she’s perfectly happy enjoying every moment with her daughter right now. Giving birth may have been the best day of her life, but she admits it was also the most painful. For now, she’s content waiting until her little girl gets a little older before even thinking about doing it all over again.

“Let me say this, I could be one and done or I’m going to have a tribe. It depends, if this business venture comes through that I’ve been praying on I’ll pop them out and I would keep going!”

Whether Latto ends up raising one child or a whole house full of little ones, it’s clear motherhood has become her favorite role yet. Between the smiles, the sleepless nights, and the unforgettable labor story, she’s embracing every part of this new chapter, and fans are loving watching her grow into it.

Latto’s Labor Confession: Rapper Says Her Water Birth Dreams Went Right Out The Window was originally published on bossip.com