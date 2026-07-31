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A List Of Places Women Refuse To Go For A First Date

Are first-date expectations out of control? From Cheesecake Factory to Nobu, how social media has reshaped dating standards and the places many women refuse to go on a first date.

Published on July 31, 2026
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A wonderful scene of love and happiness between a couple in love enjoying their new apartment.
Source: Nenad Cavoski / Getty

The dating scene has changed quite a bit over the years. The expectations have especially changed; most women want to be wined and dined and taken to 5-star restaurants with a helicopter ride around the city, don’t get me wrong, that all sounds beautiful and nice BUT is that too much for a first date?

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When it comes to a FIRST date, is all of that expected? Has social media ruined dating and the expectations? OR does it depend on the type of woman you’re dating?

If you think back to a few months ago maybe even a few years ago now there was a woman who clowned a man on social media for taking her to the cheesecake factory and another woman who clowned a man for taking her to red lobster for their first date, now when we were growing up these were nice resturants and still are but if you dont take them to nobu for the first date youre looked at with disgust and youre broke.

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With August 1st being National Girlfriend Day this is the perfect time to go on a GOOD first date with the potential of making her your girlfriend. So here is what not to do.


(None of this is based on facts)

The Cheesecake Factory

Applebee’s Grill + Bar

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chipotle

Olive Garden

The Movies

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Your House

Row of houses
Source: nicolesy / Getty

Any Fast Food Chain

Buffalo Wild Wings

Wingstop

Red Lobster

A Buffet

IHOP

Denny’s

GYM

Church

Coffee Dates

Ice Cream Dates

Family Function

12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019
Source: @koolvision / @koolvision for Radio One Digital

Movie Night

Somewhere that requires a long drive

Mountain road TF-24, Island Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Europe.
Source: Iryna Shpulak / Getty

Bowling

Nightclub

Waffle House

Sports Events

Bar For Just Drinks

Hookah Lounge

Fishing

Paintball

A List Of Places Women Refuse To Go For A First Date was originally published on majic945.com

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