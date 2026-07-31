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A List Of Places Women Would Love To Go On A First Date

Discover the best first date spots women actually love. From fun and intimate to classy and Instagram-worthy.

Published on July 31, 2026
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We gave you a list of places women refuse to go for a first date, and now we’re flipping the script for you. This time, we’ve got you covered with a list of places women would love to go for a first date.

With August 1st being National Girlfriend Day, this list is a perfect mix of fun, intimate, competitive, creative, classy, and everything in between. These are the types of spots that spark conversation, create a vibe, and make the date feel intentional instead of thrown together. Take a woman to one of these places on a first date, and you’re almost guaranteed to get a second one.

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If social media standards, aesthetics, and expectations matter to you. These spots definitely check the Instagram-worthy box. You won’t get clowned in the group chat, no awkward explanations required. In fact, you might just become the favorite guy she’s talking about. These are dates that look good on camera, feel good in real life, and show effort without trying too hard. Get ready to step your dating game up.

Check out this list of places a woman would genuinely love to go on a first date.

RELATED: A List Of Places Women Refuse To Go For A First Date

A Nice Resturant

Sip & Paint

A Picnic On The beach

A Picnic At The Park

Art Museum

Poetry Night

Related Stories

Comedy Show

African Museum

Rooftop Bar

Farmers Market

Wine Tasting

Wine Safari

Adult Arcade

Bowling

Immersive Batting Cage

Cooking Classes

Cake Decorating

Candle Making

Pottery Class

Drive In Movie

Dance Classes

Goat Yoga

Arboretum

Spa Day

Mini Golf

Escape Room

Rage Room

Axe Throwing

Helicopter Ride

ATV

Botanical Gardens 

A List Of Places Women Would Love To Go On A First Date was originally published on majic945.com

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