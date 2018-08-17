Kruz Newz: Texas Rangers Triple Play Not Seen in 106 Years

1 reads Leave a comment
This triple play was the 6th in the Texas Rangers team history but that’s not all.
Bases were loaded when Rangers’ third baseman Jurickson Profar, caught the ball on a short hop, stepped on third, tagged the runner who had been on third and then threw to Rougned Odor at second for another force out.
“Every runner thought it was a line drive, so that’s why we got the triple play,” said Profar.”
