CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Texas Rangers Triple Play Not Seen in 106 Years

1 reads
Leave a comment

This triple play was the 6th in the Texas Rangers team history but that’s not all.

Bases were loaded when Rangers’ third baseman Jurickson Profar, caught the ball on a short hop, stepped on third, tagged the runner who had been on third and then threw to Rougned Odor at second for another force out.

“Every runner thought it was a line drive, so that’s why we got the triple play,” said Profar.”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Baseball , history , Texas Rangers , Triple Play

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close