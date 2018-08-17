Kruz Newz: Texas Rangers Triple Play Not Seen in 106 Years

This triple play was the 6th in the Texas Rangers team history but that’s not all.

Bases were loaded when Rangers’ third baseman Jurickson Profar, caught the ball on a short hop, stepped on third, tagged the runner who had been on third and then threw to Rougned Odor at second for another force out.

“Every runner thought it was a line drive, so that’s why we got the triple play,” said Profar.”

According to STATS, Inc. the Rangers triple play marked the first time thst the batter was not retired on a triple play since June 3, 1912. Brooklyn vs. Cincinnati. — John Blake (@RangerBlake) August 17, 2018

