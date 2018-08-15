CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Bud Light Smart Fridge Unlocks Only When the Cleveland Browns Win First Game

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bud Light “Victory Fridges,”  have been installed in the Cleveland area and will unlock after the Cleveland Browns win their first regular-season game. The Victory Fridges will use “smart technology” to open after the team’s first regular-season win. The Browns were winless last season.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

Dallas Mayor’s Back To School Fair (PHOTOS)
Dallas Mayor's Back To School
19 photos
Bud Light , cleveland browns , game , Victory Fridges , win

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close