25-Year-Old Dallas Male Killed In Mountain Creek Apartments

25-year-old Dallas male, Dalin Meleon, was killed yesterday (August 12, 2018) in the Mountain Creek Apartments. No suspects have been reported at this time. Click here for more info.
Source: CBS11 News
