25-Year-Old Dallas Male Killed In Mountain Creek Apartments

Candle heart

Source: Alicia Llop / Getty

25-year-old Dallas male, Dalin Meleon, was killed yesterday (August 12, 2018) in the Mountain Creek Apartments. No suspects have been reported at this time. Click here for more info.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Dallas , mountain creek apartments , murder , shooting

