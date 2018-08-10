Kruz Newz: The Academy Announces a New Category for the Popular Film

Change is coming to the #Oscars. Here's what you need to know:

– A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.

– We've set an earlier airdate for 2020: mark your calendars for February 9.

– We're planning a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast. pic.twitter.com/oKTwjV1Qv9

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 8, 2018