RIP: Dallas Rapper C-Struggs Loses Battle With Cancer And Dies At 32

C-Struggs

Source: C-Struggs / C-Struggs

Yesterday, news broke that Dallas rapper C-Struggs lost his battle to cancer and died at age 32. Rappers E-40, Paul Wall, DJ Khaled and Daz Dillinger took to Instagram and Twitter to give their condolences and support. Prayers go out to his family, fans, and friends. RIP bro.

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #rih #ripcstruggs @cstruggs232 🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by Paul Wall The Po Up Poet (@paulwallbaby) on

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

