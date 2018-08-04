RIP: Dallas Rapper C-Struggs Loses Battle With Cancer And Dies At 32

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Yesterday, news broke that Dallas rapper C-Struggs lost his battle to cancer and died at age 32. Rappers E-40, Paul Wall, DJ Khaled and Daz Dillinger took to Instagram and Twitter to give their condolences and support. Prayers go out to his family, fans, and friends. RIP bro.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
