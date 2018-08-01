CLOSE
Parents Fighting At Plano Little League Baseball Game [VIDEO]

Things got out of hand at a little league championship baseball game in Plano. One thing led to another and the coach of one team and a parent got into a fight. Police were called but no one was charged. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

