84 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Things got out of hand at a little league championship baseball game in Plano. One thing led to another and the coach of one team and a parent got into a fight. Police were called but no one was charged. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Parents Fighting At Plano Little League Baseball Game [VIDEO]
- 97.9 The Beat Magazine: Boogotti Kasino – August 2018
- Webbie Might Be Hitting The Big Screen Thanks To Master P
- Lil Wayne Daughter Caught On Camera By Her Own
- VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had A Video Vanguard Award Already
- Wale Feat. Jacquees “Black Bonnie” [New Video]
- Wale ft. Jacquees “Black Bonnie,” Dreezy “Where Them $ @” & More | Daily Visuals 7.31.18
- Tiffany Haddish Claims She Never Said Sanaa Lathan Bit Beyoncé
- Rostrum’s Caleb Brown Talks Business, Rebirth and Atlanta Artists “Pissing In the Pool”
- Lauryn Hill Stars In Campaign For Woolrich’s New Collection [Watch]
“Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” Fights (PHOTOS)
10 photos Launch gallery
“Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” Fights (PHOTOS)
1. Erica once again got herself in an altercation with Mama Dee.Source:VH1 1 of 10
2. K. Michelle is the queen of poppin’ off.Source:VH1 2 of 10
3. Karlie Redd should have known K. Michelle was not the one.Source:VH1 3 of 10
4. Season 2 ended with a head-banging fight between Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez.Source:VH1 4 of 10
5. The battle of the big dawgs happened when Stevie J decided to call Erica out while at an event.Source:VH1 5 of 10
6. It was on and poppin’ at Mama Dee’s crib after Erica let Scrappy know she pawned the engagement ring he gave her earlier in the season.Source:VH1 6 of 10
7. We already know K. Michelle doesn’t hold back.Source:VH1 7 of 10
8. The same night Stevie and Scrappy put the paws on each other, so did Erica and Joseline.Source:VH1 8 of 10
9. During a heated therapy session between Joseline, Stevie J., and Mimi, Joseline learns that Stevie is still living with Mimi.Source:VH1 9 of 10
10. Joseline lost her cool with Stevie’s new artist Che Mack at the strip club.Source:VH1 10 of 10
comments – add yours