#WordEyeHeard: Lala Anthony to Play Kiki in “In My Feelings” Video

Drake & Shiggy

Source: @champagnepapi @theshiggyshow / Instagram

It looks like we will finally find out if Drake’s love interest from the “In My Feelings” video will ride or not. A music video is in the works for the summer’s biggest viral sensation.

The internets have been going nuts ever since comedian Shiggy gave the song new life via the “The Shiggy Dance Challenge”. Apparently Drizzy took to New Orleans to shoot the visual and Lala Anthonywill be playing the role of Kiki.

In an Instagram post the actress shared a photo of her wearing red top and spandex shorts live on set. The captions hints that she will be the much hyped mystery woman. “HEYYY KEKE….DO U LOVE ME?👀👀👀👀👀👀👀🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊 #inmyfeelings

via HipHopWired

[caption id="attachment_4226607" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Getty[/caption] “In My Feelings” is a great song but it’s about the world finds out who KiKi really is. According to Genius, KiKi is none other than a 24-year-old woman from Oakland named K’yanna Barber. She also happens to be KB in Drake’s song too. K’yanna and Drake briefly dated back in 2016. She’s the mother of a 4-year-old son named Kailen. https://twitter.com/tripleogyan/status/1016424607325118465 Check out our gallery to see just why K’yanna has Drake all in his feelings.

