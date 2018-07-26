New Music: Shon Thang & Sherwood Marty – “Grind” [Explicit Video]

Follow The Beat On Twitter:
New music by Shon Thang & Sherwood Marty titled “Look At Me.”
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
19 photos Launch gallery
1. Bobby Shmurda
Source:Getty
1 of 19
2. Snoop Dogg
Source:Getty
2 of 19
3. Jeezy
Source:Getty
3 of 19
4. Nipsey Hussle
Source:Getty
4 of 19
5. Solo Lucci
Source:Courtesy RCA Records
5 of 19
6. MC Eiht
Source:Getty
6 of 19
7. C. Struggs
Source:Courtesy of Mista ATM
7 of 19
8. Glasses Malone
Source:Getty
8 of 19
9. Warren G
Source:Getty
9 of 19
10. Eazy-E
Source:Getty
10 of 19
11. Tray Deee (of The Eastsidaz)
Source:Getty
11 of 19
12. Goldie Loc (of The Eastsidaz)
Source:Getty
12 of 19
13. Coolio
Source:Getty
13 of 19
14. WC (of the Westside Connection)
Source:Getty
14 of 19
15. Afroman
Source:Getty
15 of 19
16. MC Ren (of N.W.A.)
Source:Getty
16 of 19
17. Schoolboy Q
Source:Getty
17 of 19
18. Jayo Felony
Source:Getty
18 of 19
19. 03 Greedo
Source:Getty
19 of 19