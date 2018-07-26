5 People Shot In Drive-By Near Fair Park In South Dallas [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

5 people were shot in a drive-by shooting in South Dallas near Fair Park. Everyone is said to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Five people were hurt in a drive-by shooting in South Dallas. https://t.co/TgbV43nuKN — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) July 26, 2018

