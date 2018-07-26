5 People Shot In Drive-By Near Fair Park In South Dallas [VIDEO]

Source: The Washington Post / Getty
Follow The Beat On Twitter:
5 people were shot in a drive-by shooting in
South Dallas near Fair Park. Everyone is said to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave ( @farlinave)
The Latest:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
25 Famous Vegans
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Danielle Brooks
1 of 25
2. Janet Jackson
2 of 25
3. Jhené Aiko
3 of 25
4. Meghan Markle
4 of 25
5. Serena Williams
5 of 25
6. Vanessa Williams
6 of 25
7. Venus Williams
7 of 25
8. Andre 3000 Benjamin
8 of 25
9. Coretta Scott King
9 of 25
10. Barry White
10 of 25
11. Tia Mowry
Source:Instagram
11 of 25
12. Angela Davis
12 of 25
13. Erykah Badu
Source:PR
13 of 25
14. Beyonce
14 of 25
15. Ariana Grande
15 of 25
16. John Salley
16 of 25
17. Miley Cyrus
17 of 25
18. Madonna
18 of 25
19. Mike Tyson
19 of 25
20. Jason Mraz
20 of 25
21. Senator Cory A. Booker
21 of 25
22. Leona Lewis
22 of 25
23. Carrie Underwood
23 of 25
24. Ellen DeGeneres
24 of 25
25. Jane Velez Mitchell
25 of 25