82 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
6 teens have been arrested in Dallas who police say are responsible for 4 robberies in the DFW. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time
30 photos Launch gallery
Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time
1. Vanessa Williams, Then1 of 30
2. Vanessa Williams, NowSource:PR 2 of 30
3. Morris Chestnut, Then3 of 30
4. Morris Chestnut, NowSource:PR 4 of 30
5. Jada Pinkett-Smith, Then5 of 30
6. Jada Pinkett Smith, NowSource:PR 6 of 30
7. MC LYTE, Then7 of 30
8. MC LYTE, Now8 of 30
9. Angela Bassett, Then9 of 30
10. Angela Bassett, NowSource:PR 10 of 30
11. Nia Long, Then11 of 30
12. Nia LongSource:PR 12 of 30
13. Will Smith, Then13 of 30
14. Will Smith, NowSource:PR 14 of 30
15. Janet Jackson, Then15 of 30
16. Janet Jackson, Now16 of 30
17. Queen Latifah, Then17 of 30
18. Queen Latifah, NowSource:PR 18 of 30
19. Denzel Washington, Then19 of 30
20. Denzel Washington, nowSource:PR 20 of 30
21. Taraji p. Henson, Then21 of 30
22. Taraji P. Henson, NowSource:PR 22 of 30
23. Oprah Winfrey, Then23 of 30
24. Oprah, NowSource:AP 24 of 30
25. Bern Nadette Stanis, Then25 of 30
26. Bern Nadette Stanis, Now26 of 30
27. Kenya Moore, ThenSource:Instagram 27 of 30
28. Kenya MooreSource:PR 28 of 30
29. Cicely Tyson, Then29 of 30
30. Cicely Tyson, NowSource:PR 30 of 30
The Latest:
- Veda Loca In The Morning: The People’s Court
- T-Rell Interview w/ Hollywood Zay [VIDEO]
- 6 Teens Arrested In Dallas For Multiple Robberies [VIDEO]
- Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash Talk While Coaching Big 3 Game
- Bag Secured: Saquon Barkley Signs Monster Rookie Deal With NY Giants
- Future Is For The Children: This Baby Gets Turnt As Soon As She Sees Him
- Rihanna Is Blonde Again And We Are Not Worthy
- Harlem Hands: Dave East Got Into A Fight At A Yacht Party And Cracked Some Guys Face Open
- Watch: When Dad Does Your Hair Vs. When Mom Does It
- Numbers Never Lie: NBA Players React To NBA2K Ratings
comments – add yours