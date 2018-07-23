6 Teens Arrested In Dallas For Multiple Robberies [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

6 teens have been arrested in Dallas who police say are responsible for 4 robberies in the DFW. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

