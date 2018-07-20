CLOSE
Dub Car Show 2018
Blac Youngsta And Lil Keke Have Just Been Added To Car Show!

DUB Car Show

CMG artist Blac Youngsta and the H-Town legend Lil Keke have just been added to 97.9 The Beat’s Monster Energy DUB Car Show & Concert! $18 tickets end at midnight today so save money while you still can. Click here to buy now.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Car Show

