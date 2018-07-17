Suspected Texas Serial Killer Has Been Arrested [VIDEO]

UPDATE: Here is a clearer picture of Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, Hispanic male, age 46. Note the distinctive tattoos on his neck and the top of his head. He is believed to be armed & extremely dangerous. If you see him call 9-1-1 or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 #hounews pic.twitter.com/SDA6vpmkeM

— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 17, 2018