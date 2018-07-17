CLOSE
Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Suspected Texas Serial Killer Has Been Arrested [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Loaded revolver

Source: Comstock / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Suspected Texas serial killer, Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, has been arrested today (July 17, 2018) in Houston, TX. He is being accused of killing 3 people since he cut off his ankle monitor.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Latest:

City Panel Likely To Recommend Closing New York City's Infamous Rikers Island Prison

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

15 photos Launch gallery

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Suspected Texas Serial Killer Has Been Arrested [VIDEO]

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

Serial Killer , Texas

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kulture Konspiracies: 11 Questions The Culture STILL Needs…
 15 hours ago
07.16.18
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song…
 17 hours ago
07.16.18
17 photos
Luka Sabbat, Issa Rae & 15 Other Actors…
 18 hours ago
07.16.18
Brazil - Rio de Janeiro - Economy
#WordEyeHeard: There’s Only One Blockbuster Video Left in…
 21 hours ago
07.16.18
NFL: DEC 04 Steelers at Bengals
#WordEyeHeard: Pacman Jones Thinks NFL Players Should Stand…
 22 hours ago
07.16.18
Grab Your Tissues: Homeless Man Remixes ‘Happy Birthday’…
 22 hours ago
07.16.18
Monday Moves: This Sick Dance Battle Brings New…
 22 hours ago
07.16.18
Azealia Banks Blasts Wild ‘N Out Crew For…
 24 hours ago
07.16.18
Savage Fenty: 6 Times Rihanna Wasn’t Here For…
 1 day ago
07.16.18
Papa John’s Owner Gets Caught Using the N…
 1 day ago
07.16.18
WIN NOW: VIP with JAY Z & BEYONCE…
 1 day ago
07.16.18
Nick Cannon Responds To Azealia Banks’ Accusation Of…
 1 day ago
07.16.18
Snoop Dogg’s Alleged Cheating Comes With Celina Powell…
 1 day ago
07.16.18
Too Much Sauce: You Won’t Believe What They…
 2 days ago
07.15.18
Twitter User Finds Out He’s Related To Chadwick…
 2 days ago
07.15.18
Real Tears: Will Smith Reflects On Iconic Fatherhood…
 2 days ago
07.15.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close