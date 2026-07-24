Can’t Miss Deals Happening On National Drive-Thru Day
Whether you’re grabbing breakfast on the way to work or satisfying a late-night craving, National Drive-Thru Day is the perfect excuse to skip the line and score some tasty savings.
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Celebrated each year on July 24, many of your favorite fast-food chains and coffee spots mark the occasion with limited-time deals, discounts, freebies, and special app-exclusive offers. If you’re planning to hit the drive-thru, here’s where you can find the best National Drive-Thru Day deals.
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7 Brew
Buy one get one FREE on ALL Frozen Chillers 7 PM–close
Wendy’s
$1 Small classic frosty
Jimmy John’s
Get FREE house lemonade with purchase of any 8inch sandwich or wrap with code SUMMERFRIDAY
Scooter’s Coffee
FREE limited-edition stickerwith purchase while supplies last.
Jack in the Box
FREE Jr. Jumbo Jack or Jr. Chicken Sandwich with a $5+ online/app order on July 24 for Jack Pack members.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Tropic Rewards members get a FREE SMOOTHIE* with a Tropic Bowl or food purchase. Join the celebration now through 7/26.
Chick-fil-A
Select locations will offer drive-thru freebies including food and merchandise. Offers vary by location.
HTeaO
Buy 3 get 1 FREE Mini Sippers.
Del Taco
Value deals starting at $1