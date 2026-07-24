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Can’t Miss Deals Happening On National Drive-Thru Day

Celebrate National Drive-Thru Day with the best restaurant deals, freebies, and discounts. See which fast-food chains and coffee spots are offering special.

Published on July 24, 2026
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Close up of drive thru direction sign near commercial plaza
Source: Erman Gunes / Getty

Whether you’re grabbing breakfast on the way to work or satisfying a late-night craving, National Drive-Thru Day is the perfect excuse to skip the line and score some tasty savings.

TRENDING: Celebrate National Tequila Day In Dallas With These Deals

Celebrated each year on July 24, many of your favorite fast-food chains and coffee spots mark the occasion with limited-time deals, discounts, freebies, and special app-exclusive offers. If you’re planning to hit the drive-thru, here’s where you can find the best National Drive-Thru Day deals.

TRENDING: Oldest Fast Food Chains in America That We Still Love Today

7 Brew 

Buy one get one FREE on ALL Frozen Chillers  7 PM–close 

Wendy’s

$1 Small classic frosty

Jimmy John’s

Get FREE house lemonade with purchase of any 8inch sandwich or wrap with code SUMMERFRIDAY

Scooter’s Coffee

FREE limited-edition stickerwith purchase while supplies last.

Jack in the Box

FREE Jr. Jumbo Jack or Jr. Chicken Sandwich with a $5+ online/app order on July 24 for Jack Pack members.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropic Rewards members get a FREE SMOOTHIE* with a Tropic Bowl or food purchase. Join the celebration now through 7/26.

Chick-fil-A 

Select locations will offer drive-thru freebies including food and merchandise. Offers vary by location.

HTeaO

Buy 3 get 1 FREE Mini Sippers.

Del Taco

Value deals starting at $1

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