Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Flexinfab will be performing at the 97.9 The Beat Monster Energy DUB Car Show 2018! Get your tickets here! Hit songs by Flexinfab include:

Aye Ok Alright feat. Benny Bandit

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Friends

Snap Crackle Pop

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

The Latest:

Paul Wall Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]

#WordEyeHeard: There’s Only One Blockbuster Video Left in the US

Bobby Sessions Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]

Flexinfab Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]

Z-RO Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]

#WordEyeHeard: Pacman Jones Thinks NFL Players Should Stand for National Anthem [VIDEO]

Dorrough Music Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]

Grab Your Tissues: Homeless Man Remixes ‘Happy Birthday’ Song For Woman Who Bought Him Food

Monday Moves: This Sick Dance Battle Brings New Rawness To A Biggie Track

Azealia Banks Blasts Wild ‘N Out Crew For Making Fun Of Her Dark Skin — But Nick Cannon Ain’t Having It