Z-RO Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Z-RO will be performing at the 97.9 The Beat Monster Energy DUB Car Show 2018! Get your tickets here! Hit songs by Z-RO include:

25 Lighters

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

I Can’t Leave Drank Alone feat. Lil O

My Money

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

The Latest: