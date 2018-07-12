CLOSE
Beware: Couple Robbing People In Ft. Worth For Jordan Shoes [VIDEO]

Fall 2018 Jordan Brand

Source: Nike / NIke

Beware if you’re trying to sell your Jordan shoes online. A couple has been robbing people in Ft. Worth for their Jordan shoes once they meet up in person–after chatting on Facebook. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show

Continue reading Beware: Couple Robbing People In Ft. Worth For Jordan Shoes [VIDEO]

Ft. Worth , Jordan

