Cedar Hill Kidnapper Now In Jail, 16 Year Old Victim Jumps Out Moving Car To Escape [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A 16 year old girl from Cedar Hill, TX escaped her kidnapper by jumping from the moving vehicle. She says that 19 year old Jaterin Tyler found her walking and ordered her in his car at gun point. He’s now in jail and the victim only suffered minor injuries.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: