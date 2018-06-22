CLOSE
Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Cedar Hill Kidnapper Now In Jail, 16 Year Old Victim Jumps Out Moving Car To Escape [VIDEO]

5 reads
Leave a comment
Empty Corridor In Jail

Source: Jeremy Kohm / EyeEm / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A 16 year old girl from Cedar Hill, TX escaped her kidnapper by jumping from the moving vehicle. She says that 19 year old Jaterin Tyler found her walking and ordered her in his car at gun point. He’s now in jail and the victim only suffered minor injuries.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Yella Beezy at 97.9 The Beat's Spring Fest 2018

18 Dallas-Ft. Worth Rappers You Should Know (PHOTO GALLERY)

18 photos Launch gallery

18 Dallas-Ft. Worth Rappers You Should Know (PHOTO GALLERY)

Continue reading Cedar Hill Kidnapper Now In Jail, 16 Year Old Victim Jumps Out Moving Car To Escape [VIDEO]

18 Dallas-Ft. Worth Rappers You Should Know (PHOTO GALLERY)

 

The Latest:

Cedar Hill , kidnapping , Texas , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move…
 16 hours ago
06.21.18
Fans Are Joyous and Skeptical About The News…
 17 hours ago
06.21.18
XXXTentacion’s Mom Reveals The Rapper Had A Child…
 17 hours ago
06.21.18
Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie…
 18 hours ago
06.21.18
#BijouStarFiles: Fabolous Slides In IG Model’s DM &…
 20 hours ago
06.21.18
Jess Hilarious Explains What Famous Comedian Convinced Her…
 22 hours ago
06.21.18
2016 BET Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Jesse Williams Ordered to Pay $100k a…
 23 hours ago
06.21.18
Blac Chyna Dumps Her Teenage Boyfriend, Twitter Reacts
 1 day ago
06.21.18
New Scam Alert! You Won’t Be NIKE’s New…
 2 days ago
06.20.18
#BijouStarRules: Joseline Hernandez Getting Her Own Reality Show
 2 days ago
06.20.18
Meme-Worthy: Photo Of Young Thug Concentrating Goes Viral
 2 days ago
06.20.18
Superman Silly: Dwight Howard And All His Goofiness…
 2 days ago
06.20.18
Big Sean Album Release Party At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub In Las Vegas
#WordEyeHeard: Big Sean Bringing 5000 Tech Jobs to…
 2 days ago
06.20.18
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Anniversary Tour Is For Errbody,…
 2 days ago
06.20.18
XXXTentacion
#WordEyeHeard: XXXTentacion Fans Jumping From Roofs at Memorial
 2 days ago
06.20.18
Daniella Pineda Was Happy To Be A Nasty…
 2 days ago
06.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close