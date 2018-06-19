CLOSE
Shots Fired At Rooftop Pool Party At Hotel In Dallas [VIDEO]

Shots were fired at a rooftop pool party at the Crowne Plaza Hotel In Dallas. No one was injured and 4 guns were recovered.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

