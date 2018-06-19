160 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Shots were fired at a rooftop pool party at the Crowne Plaza Hotel In Dallas. No one was injured and 4 guns were recovered.
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Boosie Badazz Kicks It With Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTO GALLERY)
7 photos Launch gallery
Boosie Badazz Kicks It With Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. Boosie BadazzSource:Radio One 1 of 7
2.2 of 7
3. Boosie BadazzSource:Radio One 3 of 7
4.4 of 7
5. Boosie BadazzSource:Radio One 5 of 7
6.6 of 7
7. Boosie BadazzSource:Radio One 7 of 7
The Latest:
- Shots Fired At Rooftop Pool Party At Hotel In Dallas [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: 30,000 Children Separated from their Parents at the Border by August
- #WordEyeHeard: Jay-Z Joining Puma as Creative Director
- ‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Gets Child Support Lowered to $29 a Month
- Kruz Newz: Man Out For Father’s Day Dinner Sees Disgusting Note on Receipt
- Wavy In 60 Seconds: Episode 1 – Complexion
- Lil Pump, Kanye West , Yachty, & More Chime In On Xxxtentacion’s Death
- Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Dies Following Double Shooting in Pittsburgh
- Rapper Jimmy Wopo Shot And Killed In Pittsburgh
- Prayers Up: Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Is Killed In Drive-By Shooting
comments – add yours