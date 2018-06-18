CLOSE
DFW
Home > DFW

Kruz Newz: Shots Fired at Downtown Dallas Rooftop Pool Party

0 reads
Leave a comment

A water balloon fight led to shots fired at a rooftop pool party at the Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown hotel Sunday night.  An unknown suspect who was hit by a water balloon became angry and shot rounds. Thankfully no injuries, let’s just stick to water guns and water balloons.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Shots Fired at Downtown Dallas Rooftop Pool Party

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Dallas , pool party , shooting , water balloons

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close