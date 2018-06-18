Kruz Newz: Shots Fired at Downtown Dallas Rooftop Pool Party

A water balloon fight led to shots fired at a rooftop pool party at the Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown hotel Sunday night. An unknown suspect who was hit by a water balloon became angry and shot rounds. Thankfully no injuries, let’s just stick to water guns and water balloons.

