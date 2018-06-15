Kruz Newz: List of Places with Free Beer, Food and More for Father’s Day!!!

Here is a list from FOX4 News of restaurants giving Dads something extra w/ a FREE meal, FREE beer and more!! So take your Dad out and show him how much he means to you!
Baskin-Robbins: Get $3 off any ice cream cake or cookie cake
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: On Saturday and Sunday, dads get a free pint glass while supplies last.
Duffy’s Sports Grill: Dads get a free pint of beer with any meal purchase and a $10 MVP bonus added to their loyalty account. And if you happen to post a selfie with dad on Instagram, use #DuffysMVPDad for the chance to win a $50 gift card!
Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with the purchase of any full price medium or large sub, chips and drink.
Fogo de Chao: Dads dining in on Father’s Day will receive a FREE dining cards valid for a complimentary lunch, Sunday brunch or dinner on their next visit.
Hooters: Dads dining in get 10 FREE boneless wings with the purchase of a beverage and any 10 boneless or Original Hooters Style wings
Macaroni Grill: Fathers dining in with Macaroni Grill will receive a coupon for $10 off their next visit
Ruth’s Chris: Dad will receive a $25 dining card good for their next visit. Dine-in only!
Texas de Brazil Steakhouse: Dads dining in Sunday will get a $20 certificate to redeem June 18 through Aug. 31
Zinburger Wine & Burger: Dads get a free large salad or entrée sandwich with the purchase of an entrée of equal or lesser value
