CLOSE
Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

This Ex-Texas Football Player Is Linked To The Mexican Drug Cartel?? [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Coaches talking near teenage boy high school football team on football field

Source: Hero Images / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Edgar Valdez Villarreal, a former football player at United High School, in Laredo, Texas, will be charged Monday (June 11, 2018) for his alleged involvement in money laundering and drug trafficking.  He’s also said to be linked to the Mexican Cartel and one of its top leaders. Click here to watch video.

Mexican Authorities Arrest Drug Lord Edgar 'La Barbie' Valdez

Source: Daniel Aguilar / Getty

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

12 Artists You Forgot Were Signed To Cash Money Records (PHOTOS)

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Artists You Forgot Were Signed To Cash Money Records (PHOTOS)

Continue reading This Ex-Texas Football Player Is Linked To The Mexican Drug Cartel?? [VIDEO]

12 Artists You Forgot Were Signed To Cash Money Records (PHOTOS)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Latest:

 

crime , laredo , Mexican Cartel , Texas , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Internet Has Mixed Reactions Over Beyonce &…
 18 hours ago
06.10.18
#Top5 Lil Lay And 4 More Lyrical Ladies…
 19 hours ago
06.10.18
Must-Stream Netflix Movies With Strong Female Leads
 1 day ago
06.09.18
Don’t Touch My Chair: Here’s What Looks We…
 1 day ago
06.09.18
This Hillbilly Knockout Is Proof Of Why You…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
35 items
Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z,…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
Beyonce Bares ALL For OTR II Tour Book…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
2013 BET Experience - Movie Premiere 'Let Me Explain' With Kevin Hart
#WordEyeHeard: Omar Gooding Yells Homophobic Slurs at Pizza…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
Urban Legend: Anthony Bourdain Loved The Hood &…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Weekend Shmood: When A Video Game Bop Has…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Das My Best Friend: 10 TV Show Besties…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Jamie Lee Curtis Is Straight Gangsta In New…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Yeezy On Pause: Is Kanye West Really Cancelled,…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Grey Goose Cherry Noir Hosts Trey Songz Album Release Party In NYC
#WordEyeHeard: Fabolous Close to Reaching Plea Deal in…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Something Is Up With Wendy Williams’ Feet
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Pusha T On Drake Beef: “It’s All Over…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close