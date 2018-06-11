This Ex-Texas Football Player Is Linked To The Mexican Drug Cartel?? [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Edgar Valdez Villarreal, a former football player at United High School, in Laredo, Texas, will be charged Monday (June 11, 2018) for his alleged involvement in money laundering and drug trafficking. He’s also said to be linked to the Mexican Cartel and one of its top leaders. Click here to watch video.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

