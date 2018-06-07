WordEyeHeard: Dej Loaf Paying Marriage License Fees for Same Sex Couples

Dej Loaf is making a “liberating” move this week. The rapper who’s currently promoting her single “Liberated” with singer Leon Bridges, announced Wednesday that she’s covering the cost of marriage licenses for same-sex couples Friday as part of Pride Month.

“Love wins when people get liberated,” said Dej.

