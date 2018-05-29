New Music: Wale – “Bickenhead” Remix Over Cardi B’s Track [AUDIO]

0 reads Leave a comment
New music by Wale titled “Bickenhead” Remix over Cardi B‘s track, which contains samples from Project Pat‘s “Chickenhead.”
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
