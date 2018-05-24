Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Feds Arrest 29 Fugitives In North Texas [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to CBS11 News, the Feds arrested 29 wanted fugitives in North Texas.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Latest:

 

City Panel Likely To Recommend Closing New York City's Infamous Rikers Island Prison

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

15 photos Launch gallery

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Feds Arrest 29 Fugitives In North Texas [VIDEO]

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

FBI , hunt county , Texas

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Hip Hop Awards
#WordEyeHeard: Wait, A Crackhead Caused Offset’s Car Crash??…
 1 hour ago
05.24.18
amber rose for gq
#WordEyeHeard: So is THIS Why Amber Rose and…
 2 hours ago
05.24.18
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean Joins Halsey To Perform “Alone” on…
 3 hours ago
05.24.18
BET's 106th & Park
Here’s What The Legendary Mouse On Tha Track’s…
 3 hours ago
05.24.18
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Kanye & The Kardashians’ Appear On Family Feud
 3 hours ago
05.24.18
Petty Patrol: 8 Of The Most Outrageous &…
 20 hours ago
05.23.18
Flex Zone: Will Smith Returns To Rap With…
 21 hours ago
05.23.18
7 photos
World Turtle Day: What You Never Knew About…
 21 hours ago
05.23.18
These Funny Yearbook Quotes Call Out White America,…
 23 hours ago
05.23.18
Florida Man Arrested For The Worst Crime Ever:…
 23 hours ago
05.23.18
The Pleasure Principle: Janet Jackson Once Gifted Her…
 1 day ago
05.23.18
Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Almost-Millionaire Kelis Wants MORE Child Support
 1 day ago
05.23.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - December 10, 2013
#WordEyeHeard: R. Kelly’s Spotify Streams Rise Amid Music…
 1 day ago
05.23.18
Ashanti Opens Up About How She Got A…
 1 day ago
05.23.18
SZA
#WordEyeHeard: SZA Removed From Championship Tour for Vocal…
 1 day ago
05.23.18
#BlackGirlMagic: These Curly-Haired Sisters Are Changing Lives For…
 1 day ago
05.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close